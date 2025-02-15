Former Coach Recalls Discovery of Aston Villa’s New Signing, Yasin Özcan

Yasin Özcan’s first coach, Ahad Ayvalıoğlu, shared heartfelt words about the young player’s recent transfer from Kasımpaşa to Aston Villa.

Ayvalıoğlu, who discovered Özcan in a schoolyard, emphasized the young player’s dedication and hard work.

Özcan’s move to Aston Villa has garnered significant attention in the football world.

Ayvalıoğlu, who retired from coaching in 2020, spoke with Anadolu Agency about his discovery of the talented player, expressing his pride in Özcan’s achievements.

“Rauf Orbay Primary School is in my old neighborhood,” Ayvalıoğlu explained.

“Coming back from the mosque after prayers, I saw children playing football in the schoolyard. I watched them, and I saw Yasin. I had a few athletes there, so I asked the kids if Yasin had a license. He didn’t. I told him to come to the club the next day, and that’s how we met.”

Ayvalıoğlu described Özcan’s ambition and drive. “Yasin is a very ambitious child, someone who never accepts defeat.

“Our matches were at 10:00, and we wanted our athletes at the club by 8:00 to prepare.

“When I arrived to open the club, Yasin would already be there, he would arrive before everyone else and would stay later than everyone else. He’s very ambitious, very willing, and very desirous.

“His biggest advantage was his excellent physique, very advanced for his age group. While other boys in Yasin’s category played 10 matches a year, I ensured he played 60 matches across all categories. I believe that’s where he benefited the most.”

Ayvalıoğlu also noted the strong infrastructure of the club at the time, and the significant support they received from the former Governor of Sivas, Salih Ayhan.