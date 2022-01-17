Former Derby County winger Jordon Ibe joins Adanaspor after legal dispute

Jordon Ibe is set to join Adanaspor on a three-and-a-half year move the club revealed in an official statement on their Twitter account.

✍️ Kulübümüz 26 yaşındaki forvet oyuncusu Jordon Ibe ile 3,5 yıllığına anlaşma sağlamıştır🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/766u1yKYvM — Adanaspor A.Ş. 🇹🇷 (@AdanasporResmi) January 17, 2022

Ibe posted a photograph of himself signing his new deal with Adanaspor and wrote: “God knows how much this means to me.”

Ibe left Derby County in 2021 after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The former Liverpool winger is in the process of suing another former club Bournemouth after a dispute over image rights payments.

Ibe claims he is owed payments for the final 12 months of his time at Bournemouth but the Cherries have yet to pay the funds as they want to be certain the payments do not breach HMRC regulations.

Bournemouth signed Ibe for £15m in 2016 from Liverpool where he stayed until 2020.

During his time at the Cherries he was charged with failing to stop after a car accident and for careless driving.

Two months after being convicted in March 2020 he revealed he was in rehabilitation and while playing for Derby County he posted that he had been suffering with mental health issues.

Adanaspor are currently playing in the Turkish second tier.

Ibe has undergone his medical and is set to officially complete his move this week.