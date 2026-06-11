Former Fenerbahce Executive Reveals Preliminary Agreement with Mohamed Salah

In a major development dominating the Turkish transfer landscape, former Fenerbahçe board member Ertan Torunoğulları has revealed that the club established a solid framework to sign global superstar Mohamed Salah prior to the recent administrative elections.

The Egyptian forward is currently one of the most coveted free agents in world football following his high-profile departure from Liverpool at the conclusion of the 2025/26 campaign.

Groundwork Laid for a Blockbuster Transfer

Speaking openly about the club’s strategic planning before the extraordinary election cycle commenced, Torunoğulları confirmed that senior club figures had already initiated intensive negotiations with the 33-year-old winger.

According to the former executive, the initial rounds of talks yielded exceptionally positive signals from the player’s camp, putting the Istanbul giants in a strong position.

“He was highly receptive to the prospect of continuing his career in Turkey,” Torunoğulları was quotes as saying by Turkish-Football. “Our discussions progressed very smoothly, and we managed to establish a mutual ground of agreement across several core details, including the financial layout of his prospective salary.”

The Decision Shifts to Re-elected President Aziz Yıldırım

Following the conclusion of the club’s fiercely contested presidential race, which saw iconic former chief Aziz Yıldırım reclaim power, Torunoğulları emphasized that the final decision to greenlight the blockbuster signing now rests entirely with the newly established executive board.

Torunoğulları expressed strong confidence that the veteran forward would readily accept an official contract if the current leadership team chooses to resume the dialogue.

Open Offer of Collaboration: Torunoğulları stated that he would gladly collaborate with the newly elected administration to share existing details and assist in final negotiations.

Securing Salah on a free transfer is viewed as a foundational objective to bolster the club’s frontline ahead of demanding UEFA Champions League qualifying fixtures.

Competitive Landscape: Despite lucrative, lingering interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, Salah has reportedly indicated a strong preference to remain within a highly competitive European framework.