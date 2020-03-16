Former Liverpool star Emre Can reveals ‘unfair’ reason why he left Juventus

Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has revealed why he left Juventus during the January transfer window.

The Germany international recently stated that Manchester United tried to sign him earlier this year but he rejected the move due to his love for Liverpool.

Can has now dropped another bombshell regarding his Juve exit. The 26-year-old has blamed Maurizio Sarri for his departure from the Turin-based club.

After playing a key role for Juventus during his fisrt season in Italy under Massimiliano Allegri, Can found himself on the sidelines following Maurizio Sarri’s appointment.

The former Chelsea manager even left Can out of his UEFA Champions League squad this season. During an interview with the German newspaper Kicker, Can stated that he was left with no option but to leave after Sarri’s decision.

“Maurizio Sarri told me in a 20-second phone call that I wasn’t on the Champions League list,” Can told the German newspaper Kicker.

“The main reason I left Juventus was because I wanted to play football again.

“The possibility of participating in the European Championships also had an impact. I want to be part of the German national side.

“Sarri arrived in the summer and hadn’t trained us in the first few weeks because he had pneumonia. Then, after the club had refused offers for me and taken me off the market, he called me and with a 20-second phone call announced that I wasn’t on the Champions League list.

“After that call, I was denied any chance. I thought it was unfair and that’s why I decided to move on in January. But the decision has nothing to do with the club, nor the fans.”

Can has established himself as a first-team regular at Dortmund follwing his January transfer.