Former Star Declares Andre Onana Has Played His Last Game for Manchester United

André Onana has likely made his final appearance for Manchester United, according to former Old Trafford favourite Lee Sharpe. The Cameroonian goalkeeper, who arrived with high expectations in 2023, has struggled to inspire confidence and was sent out on loan this past summer.

Onana joined United from Inter Milan for £47 million, having just helped the Italian side reach the Champions League final. His move reunited him with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, under whom Onana had won three Eredivisie titles.

Onana’s Difficult Spell Concluded?

Despite being the designated number one for two seasons, Onana’s tenure at Old Trafford was plagued by notable errors, leading to him losing his starting spot at the beginning of the current campaign. That position was initially filled by Altay Bayindir, who himself endured an unconvincing run of form.

Manchester United subsequently moved for Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on transfer deadline day. Onana was then loaned to Turkish side Trabzonspor, though the deal did not include an option for a permanent transfer, meaning he is technically due to return to Manchester next summer.

However, three-time title winner Lee Sharpe believes Onana’s time at the club is over.

“I would be very surprised if André Onana came back to the club after leaving on loan in the summer,” Sharpe was reported as saying by Metro [who were quoting from an interview with Adventure Gamers]. “Senne Lammens looks to have made that position his own now, and I don’t think Onana would want to come back and play second fiddle. I think we have seen the end of Onana at Old Trafford.”

Lammens Draws Legendary Comparisons

Lammens, signed for £18 million, has made an encouraging start to his Red Devils career. He recorded a clean sheet on his Premier League debut and was instrumental in securing a crucial and rare win over Liverpool at Anfield.

Sharpe has been impressed with the new keeper’s immediate impact, noting a growing sense of confidence within the defense.

“Senne Lammens has made some great saves already for Manchester United and seems very calm,” Sharpe commented. He even drew comparisons to legendary figures, adding: “I actually see a combination of similarities between Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar with Lammens; he has the calmness and presence of Edwin but the shot stopping and goalkeeping prowess of Peter.”

While acknowledging the hype, Sharpe stressed the need for consistency. “He’s got to be consistent but you’re already seeing the confidence that he is putting into his defenders. He’s kept clean sheets and are keeping out shots that may well have gone in with other keepers in goal – I hope he can keep it up.”

Lammens conceded two goals in United’s most recent fixture, a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest. Coach Ruben Amorim’s side will test the new keeper again this Saturday when they travel to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur.