Former Turkey international and Beşiktaş winger Gökhan Töre has been hit with shocking allegations of domestic abuse, armed intimidation and asset stripping by his estranged wife, architect Buket Töre, as the pair head toward a contentious divorce.

According to court filings submitted to the Istanbul Family Court and first reported by Milliyet, Buket Töre alleges she has been subjected to physical violence since she was pregnant with the couple’s younger daughter. The pair, who married in 2020, share two children aged three and six.

The petition claims the situation escalated dramatically on 2 October—Buket Töre’s birthday—when the former footballer allegedly flew into a jealous rage, pulled a gun on her, attacked her at their home and smashed down the bedroom door.

According to the filings, Töre then gathered valuable belongings from the property, including his wife’s watches reportedly worth millions of dollars, emptied their safe and walked out after telling her: “I am leaving you.”

In a separate incident detailed in the legal submission, Töre is accused of forcing his way into the home while intoxicated,threatening household staff and removing all of his wife’s valuable paintings. When Buket Töre subsequently went to check the couple’s joint safe deposit box at their bank, she allegedly discovered that he had already cleared it out.

Her legal team is now asking the court to place an immediate injunction on marital assets to prevent Töre from hiding or transferring property. The petition states that family assets accumulated during the marriage were registered solely in Töre’s name under pressure, and alleges he has threatened to liquidate or transfer them to third parties out of anger.

Specifically, Buket Töre’s lawyers have requested a freeze on four properties registered in Töre’s name in Muğla—which she claims she played a major role in acquiring—along with all vehicles owned by him, including three luxury cars he has reportedly already put up for sale.

Fanatik noted that Gökhan Töre has issued a rapid response denying the accusations as the legal battle unfolds.