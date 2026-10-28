Fortress RAMS Park: Galatasaray Extend Domestic Home Unbeaten Streak to 40 Matches

Galatasaray continued their remarkable domestic home record on Monday night, extending their unbeaten run at RAMS Park in the Süper Lig to 40 matches following a 2–1 victory over arch-rivals Fenerbahçe.

A first-half double from Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen proved decisive as Okan Buruk’s side claimed all three points in front of a sold-out crowd in Istanbul. The result leaves Galatasaray six points clear at the top of the table after nine matches this season, while Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe trail in fifth place.

Since their last home league defeat back in May 2024, Galatasaray have turned RAMS Park into an impregnable fortress,recording 32 wins and 8 draws in domestic action. Buruk’s side have consistently delivered in high-stakes home fixtures,maintaining an exceptionally high point-per-game average on home turf over the last two campaigns.

Speaking after the match, Buruk emphasized the psychological advantage of playing at RAMS Park: “Our supporters create an environment that pushes the team to another level. Maintaining this record in a derby makes it even more special.”

The victory also extends Galatasaray’s recent upper hand over their city rivals, marking five consecutive league meetings without defeat against Fenerbahçe. With key starters maintaining peak form and RAMS Park remaining an impenetrable venue for visiting opposition, Galatasaray look firmly on track to defend their Süper Lig crown.