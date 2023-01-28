Four Legendary Turkish Football Players You Should Know About 

Turkey has a rich history in football, with many talented and legendary players who have made significant contributions to the sport. While knowing these players’ statistics, performances, and history might not be a valuable asset for those who enjoy sports betting on Turkish football matches today, it is important to know about the legendary players who laid the foundation for the success of Turkish football in the present.

Turkish soccer is as eventful as the nation’s history, with midfielders like Mehmet Odzilek bagging the Turkish Footballer of the Year Award in 1991. This article will look at some of the most notable Turkish players you should know, highlighting their achievements, accomplishments, and impact on the sport.

Metin Oktay

Metin Oktay was a Turkish professional footballer who played as a striker for Galatasaray, scoring a total of 208 goals in 312 appearances for the club.

He was also a prolific goal-scorer for the Turkish national team, scoring 28 goals in 39 appearances. He was the first player to achieve 100 goals in the Turkish Super League, a record that stood for many years. He was also the top goal scorer in the league for six seasons.

Oktay won numerous individual awards throughout his career, including the Golden Boot award for being the top goal-scorer in the league multiple times. He passed away in 2007, but his legacy lives on as one of the greatest players in Turkish football history.

Ridvan Dilmen

Rıdvan Dilmen is one of the greatest Turkish footballers of all time. He was a striker who played for Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, and Trabzonspor during his career. His achievements made history in Turkish soccer and earned him a spot in the Hall of Fame.

He was the top goal-scorer in the Turkish Super League for four seasons and scored 180 goals over his career. He was also a key player for the Turkish national team during the 1970s and 1980s, scoring 38 goals in 68 appearances.

Dilmen won numerous individual awards throughout his career, including the Golden Boot award for being the top goal-scorer in the league multiple times, while an injury changed his career trajectory in 1990. He also won several league championships and the Turkish Cup with his club teams.

Alpay Ozalan

Ozcan Alpay Fehmi was born on May 29th, 1973, and is a former Turkish footballer, politician, and manager. He was a legend that played 90 international matches for Turkey for ten years (between 1995 and 2005).

His time with the league made him the seventh-most-capped player in Turkish football history. These include his performance at two European Championships and the 2002 World Cup, where he was picked for the Team of the Tournament.

Mehmet Ozdilek

Mehmet Ozdilet was born on April 1st 1966 in Samsun. He was an attacking midfielder and manager named Sifo, after the Belgian legend. He spent a large chunk of his playing time with Besiktas, and he is known as one of Istanbul’s idols.

Ozdilek is one of the most famous players in Turkish history, even though he played mainly in the midfield. During his time with Besiktas, he scored 130 goals, holding the record for the most goals by a Turkish midfielder. For over 13 years, Besiktas remained at the very top of his form thanks to Ozdilek’s contributions in the midfield.

In 1991, he won the Footballer of the Year Award in Turkey; then, he participated in the squad that won the championship title in 1992. By then, he had bagged 130 goals, making him the domestic scorer with the most points in Süper Lig history.

Ozil scored 100 goals, entered the 100’s club, and captained Besiktas for four years. Due to this legend, the Special Jubilee Match was organized with AC Milan on August 4th, 2001. Besiktas suffered defeat at the BJK Inonu Stadium, leading to one of the most memorable jubilees in Turkish soccer history.

Stars like Ridvan Dilmen, Metin Oktay, Alpay Ozalan, and Mehmet Odzilek made an impressive impact on Turkish soccer. Their achievements and milestones set the pace for the next generation of Turkish history, leading the way successfully.