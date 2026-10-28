Franculino Dju Storms to Seven-Goal Contribution as Trabzonspor Find New Attacking Hero

Franculino Djú has taken Trabzonspor by storm following his late summer move from Danish outfit FC Midtjylland,registering seven goals in just eight appearances across all competitions.
The 22-year-old Guinea-Bissau international arrived in Trabzon in early September and made his debut on Week 4 against Gençlerbirliği, coming off the bench in the 44th minute to replace the injured Paul Onuachu. Djú marked his debut with a goal in Trabzonspor’s 5–0 victory and has not looked back since.
In domestic play, the forward added another goal in a 3–0 away win over Samsunspor before bagging a decisive brace in Monday’s thriller against Çaykur Rizespor, taking his Süper Lig tally to four goals in six appearances. His explosive form has also translated seamlessly to European competition, where he netted twice in a 4–2 victory against KuPS Kuopio and scored the winner against Hearts in the UEFA Conference League.
Crucially, Trabzonspor have maintained a 100% win record in every match Djú has found the net, securing nine league points and six European points directly from his goalscoring outings.
With last season’s joint top-scorer Paul Onuachu sidelined, Djú has seized his opportunity with both hands. He currently sits second only to Mohamed Salah (8 goals) in Trabzonspor’s scoring charts this season, proving to be one of the bargain signings of the Turkish transfer window.
Speaking after the Rizespor victory, Trabzonspor technical staff praised Djú’s tactical flexibility and sharp instincts inside the box, noting that his rapid integration has provided the squad with much-needed offensive dynamism as they fight on both domestic and European fronts.