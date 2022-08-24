Lampard reveals Everton midfielder in ‘very advanced’ transfer talks with Turkish football giants

Everton midfielder Dele Alli is on the verge of leaving the club revealed manager Frank Lampard.

Alli has been closely linked with Turkish football giants Besiktas with reports in Turkey claiming that an agreement has been reached with Everton.

Lampard has now confirmed that talks with the Black Eagles are at an advanced level. The Toffees boss is the first club official to openly state there have been negotiations.

“He’s very advanced to moving to Besiktas. It’s not absolutely done yet but it’s very advanced,” Lampard said after the 1-0 Carabao Cup victory away at Fleetwood Town, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

Reports in Turkey claimed that Alli was set to sign for Besiktas last Friday but when he was deployed on the bench for Everton against Nottingham Forrest on the weekend it raised doubts over the move.

It now appears that the transfer could be back on the cards.

Alli would be joining his third club in eight months should the move go ahead. The 26-year-old joined Everton from Tottenham in January but failed to settle in.

The England international is expected to join Besiktas on a loan move with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Besiktas have got their league campaign off to a good start picking up seven points from a maximum of nine, beating Karagumruk 4-1 over the weekend.