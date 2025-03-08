Frankfurt Eyeing Real Madrid’s Arda Güler Amid Playing Time Concerns

Eintracht Frankfurt has placed Real Madrid’s young Turkish talent, Arda Güler, on their radar, closely monitoring his situation amid reports of dissatisfaction with his current playing time in Spain.

The 20-year-old international, considered a top prospect, is being considered for a potential summer move to the Bundesliga club.

Reports, initially surfacing via Sky Sports DE journalist Florian Plettenberg and subsequently confirmed, indicate Frankfurt’s awareness of Güler’s frustrations at Real Madrid.

Plettenberg tweeted the following on X: “Eintracht Frankfurt are closely monitoring the situation of Arda #Güler.

#SGE are aware that the 20-y/o top talent is not entirely satisfied with his playing time at Real Madrid. While nothing is concrete yet, Frankfurt have the Turkish international on their list for the upcoming summer. As first via @AxelHesse1 [Sport Bild reporter] and confirmed.

But Eintracht’s current top candidate for the right wing, if financially feasible, remains Ritsu #Doan from SC Freiburg.”

While no concrete offers have been made, Güler’s name has been added to Frankfurt’s list of potential summer acquisitions.

However, Frankfurt’s primary target for the right-wing position, should financial considerations allow, remains Ritsu Doan of SC Freiburg.

The Japanese international is currently the club’s preferred option, but Güler’s situation has presented an intriguing alternative.

Güler’s potential availability has piqued Frankfurt’s interest, as they seek to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming season.

The young Turk’s talent and potential have made him a sought-after player, and Frankfurt’s interest underscores their ambition to secure promising talent.

The coming months will determine whether Frankfurt pursues Güler or remains focused on securing Doan.