Frankfurt’s Can Uzun Clarifies “Shut Up” Celebration After Goal Against Galatasaray

Following his goal against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League opener, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Turkish-German player Can Uzun has clarified his celebration, stating it was a spontaneous emotional reaction and not an act of disrespect towards the opposing fans.

Uzun, who scored his team’s second goal in a commanding 5-1 victory, drew criticism on social media after he appeared to make a “shut up” gesture in front of the away tribune, which was filled with Galatasaray supporters.

In a statement posted to his social media account on Friday, September 19, Uzun addressed the controversy directly.

“I’m happy to score my first Champions League goal,” he wrote. “Of course, my celebration yesterday was not aimed at Galatasaray or the fans, it was just a spontaneous emotional celebration of my goal. I would never be disrespectful to my own citizens and a club of my country, and I hope everyone is aware of it.”

The 19-year-old’s goal was a significant moment in the match, putting Frankfurt ahead and helping to secure a decisive victory. His performance has continued to draw praise and attention, particularly from the German Football Federation.

According to German football director Rudi Völler, who was in attendance, Uzun’s excellent form has compounded the disappointment of the German national team for not being able to secure the talented player, who was born in Germany, for their squad.