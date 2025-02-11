Frankowski Completes Move to Galatasaray From Lens

Polish full-back Przemyslaw Frankowski has officially joined Galatasaray from RC Lens.

The Turkish club will pay an initial loan fee of €1 million with an obligation to buy the player for €7 million at the end of the season.

The deal also includes €2 million in potential bonuses.

Frankowski’s move to Turkey comes after a difficult period at Lens.

Following a disagreement with the club, the Polish international refused to train or play, ultimately forcing a transfer.

Galatasaray have been actively searching for a right-back to strengthen their squad and have explored various options, including players from Olympique Lyonnais.

However, Frankowski emerged as their preferred target.

The 29-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the Turkish giants.

He has been a key player for Lens in recent seasons, contributing significantly to their impressive performances in Ligue 1.

Frankowski’s arrival is expected to bolster Galatasaray’s defensive options as they continue to compete for the Turkish Super Lig title.

This transfer marks the end of Frankowski’s time at Lens and the beginning of a new chapter in his career with Galatasaray.