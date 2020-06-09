Freiburg & Stuttgart interested for Turkey U19 rising star Hakan Yesil

Freiburg and Stuttgart are interested in Trabzonspor midfielder Hakan Yesil a source close to the player told Turkish-Football.

The German sides are among several European sides who have been scouting the 18-year-old midfielder who has been rising rapidly through the ranks of the Trabzonspor academy system.

The 1.81m tall, powerful defensive midfielder is regarded as one of the brightest talents in the Trabzonspor youth setup, a club renowned for developing talent.

The two sides mentioned are keen on snapping Yesil up before his stock rises.

Freiburg and Stuttgart have had recent success with signing undervalued and underrated Turkish talent.

Caglar Soyuncu joined Freiburg from Altinordu for just €2m when he was playing in the Turkish second-tier before going onto make a €20m to Leicester City.

Stuttgart meanwhile signed Ozan Kabak from Galatasaray aged just 19 last January before selling him to Schalke for a profit over the summer transfer window.

Lille paid Trabzonspor €18m for Yusuf Yazici last summer and Abdulkadir Omur as well as Ugurcan Cakir who are also academy products are on the radar of several sides across Europe.

Yesil has just over 12 months left on his contract but has yet to extend his deal.

Trabzonspor recently promoted the young midfielder to the first team where he has been training ahead of the Super Lig restart on 12 June.

The Turkish top-tier has been suspended since 19 March due to coronavirus disruptions.

Yesil has yet to make an appearance for the first-team but is hoping to make his debut in the final eight games of the current season.

Trabzonspor are currently first in the league and still in the Turkish Cup.

Yesil was captain of the Turkish U18 side before being promoted to the U19 side on 13 November 2019.