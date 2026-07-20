Fulham Bid for Chibuike Nwaiwu Nears Trabzonspor Record Amid Defensive Overhaul

Trabzonspor are experiencing a period of intense transfer activity, with significant developments on two fronts set to directly impact their defensive line.

Premier League side Fulham have escalated their pursuit of young defender Chibuike Nwaiwu, while the Turkish Süper Lig club has also reached an agreement with Dutch centre-back Rick van Drongelen.

Fulham’s Pursuit of Chibuike Nwaiwu

Fulham have increased their offer for highly-rated defender Chibuike Nwaiwu to €28 million, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Trabzonspor, however, are understood to be holding out for a fee in the region of €30-35 million. Should a deal be concluded at the higher end of their valuation, it would represent a new club-record sale for the Black Sea Storm.

The Black Sea based side are keen to keep Nwaiwu on for another season but will consider his sale for the right price.

Talks are ongoing but a deal has yet to be reached between the two sides.

Trabzonspor Strengthen Defence with Rick van Drongelen

In parallel to the potential departure of Nwaiwu, Trabzonspor have made significant progress in bolstering their defensive ranks. An agreement has been reached with defender Rick van Drongelen for a transfer to the club.

Negotiations with his current club, Samsunspor, are also understood to be in their final stages, with the difference in transfer fee demands narrowing to just €1 million. This indicates a strong likelihood of the deal being finalised soon, providing a timely reinforcement for Trabzonspor’s backline.