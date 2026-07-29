Fulham Close to £25m Deal for Trabzonspor Striker Paul Onuachu

Paul Onuachu is on the verge of completing a return to English football as Fulham prepare to finalize a transfer package valued between €25 million and €30 million (£21m–£25m) with Trabzonspor according to NTV Spor.

The 32-year-old Nigerian international striker has emerged as a priority attacking target for Marco Silva’s side at Craven Cottage following a prolific career spell on the Black Sea coast.

Negotiation Breakdown and Asking Price

Trabzonspor’s executive board established a strict policy regarding Onuachu’s departure following interest from Europe and the Gulf region.

Trabzonspor previously turned down a €20 million approach from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, holding out for their full valuation.

Fulham have structured an offer approaching the €30 million mark, satisfying the Turkish club’s requirements to greenlight final paperwork.

Trabzonspor intend to utilize the proceeds from Onuachu’s sale to fund incoming recruitment across their forward line.

Parallel Transfer Target: Rubén Vargas

With Onuachu’s exit advancing toward completion, Trabzonspor have simultaneously entered the race for Sevilla winger Rubén Vargas.

The Turkish side face stern competition from Premier League trios Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Brighton & Hove Albion, who are all monitoring the Swiss international’s €20 million valuation in Spain.