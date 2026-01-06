Fulham Eyeing Galatasaray Star Gabriel Sara as Midfield Reinforcement

Fulham are reportedly weighing up a move for Galatasaray playmaker Gabriel Sara, as manager Marco Silva looks to bolster his squad with a proven creative force during the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old Brazilian has been a revelation in Türkiye since his €18 million move from Norwich City in 2024, helping the Istanbul giants secure a domestic double of the Süper Lig and the Turkish Cup. According to reports from Trivela, Sara’s high-level performances have reignited interest from the Premier League, with several clubs making formal inquiries.

The Ideal Successor to Andreas Pereira?

For Fulham, the interest in Sara is tactically driven. The Cottagers are still looking for a long-term replacement for Andreas Pereira, who departed for Palmeiras in a €10 million deal last August.

Sara would fit seamlessly into a London squad that already features a strong Brazilian core, including fan-favorite striker Rodrigo Muniz and big-money summer signing Kevin. While Sara spent two years in England with Norwich City, he has never played in the Premier League—falling just short of promotion during a standout 2023-24 Championship campaign where he recorded an impressive 25 goal contributions.

The “Big Six” Wage Hurdle

Despite the clear interest from West London, any potential deal faces a significant financial obstacle: Sara’s salary. While the exact figures remain undisclosed, his earnings in Istanbul were previously considered a stumbling block for mid-table English sides.

In the past, elite clubs like Manchester City and Manchester United have monitored the midfielder, but neither Manchester giant has currently entered the fray during this window. This may provide an opening for Fulham, provided they can structure a package that meets the player’s expectations and Galatasaray’s valuation.

A Long-Term Asset for the Lions

Galatasaray are under no immediate pressure to sell their star man. Sara is under contract in Türkiye until 2029, and having established himself as one of the most productive midfielders in the league, the “Lions” are expected to demand a significant profit on the £15.8 million they paid Norwich.

With his technical ability, vision, and eye for goal, Sara represents the “missing piece” for many English clubs looking to climb the table. Whether Fulham can turn their inquiry into a concrete offer remains to be seen, but the Brazilian is clearly eager to finally make his mark on the Premier League stage.