Fulham interested in end of season transfer for Fenerbahce defender

Fulham are interested in an end of season move for Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai according to SporX.

Per the source, Marco Silva’s side are keen on the Hungary international.

Fulham want to add him to the squad for next season to strengthen the defence. Tosin Adarabioyo’s future at the club looks uncertain while Tim Ream will turn 36 in October.

The Cottagers are prepared to pay €11m for the defender but Fenerbahce have made it clear they will not consider offers below €15m.

Szalai has been closely linked with a move to the Premier League but Fenerbahce are only prepared to sell for the right price as he is under contract until summer 2025.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a star player for the Istanbul giants making 101 appearances in all competitions scoring six goals and providing four assists.

Szalai has experience playing for Vasas, Rapid Wien, Mezokovesdi SW and Apollon Limassol but has yet to play in the Premier League.

Fenerbahce are currently second in the Super Lig and will book a place in the Champions League next term if they finish in the top two. Also the Yellow Canaries are competing in the Europa League.