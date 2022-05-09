Fulham join Newcastle in race for Turkey international goalkeeper

Fulham have joined Newcastle United and Leeds United in the race for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the newly-promoted side are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping position after winning the Championship.

Fulham will compete in the Premier League next term.

Fulham have reportedly entered preliminary talks with Cakir’s representatives.

The London-based side are expected to open talks with Trabzonspor and make a formal offer over the next few weeks.

The report claims that Cakir is open to playing in the Premier League now that he has achieved his goals at Trabzonspor.

The Black Sea outfit lifted the league title after a 38-year wait this season.

Trabzonspor won the championship with three games left to play last week.

Trabzonspor will compete in the Champions League next season but the club could be open to offers to fund their own transfer policy aimed at strengthening the side ahead of the European campaign.

Cakir played an important role in Trabzonspor’s title-winning campaign and has been linked with several clubs across Europe for the past few seasons.

The 25-year-old has 18 international caps for the Turkey national team.

Cakir kept 13 clean sheets in 40 games for Trabzonspor this season.