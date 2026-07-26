Fulham Lead Premier League Interest in Trabzonspor Defender Chibuike Nwaiwu

Fulham have emerged as the primary suitors in the Premier League for Chibuike Nwaiwu, with negotiations progressing between the West London club and Trabzonspor over a potential club-record transfer but face competition from West Ham and Crystal Palace according to Sporx.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international joined the Black Sea side from Austrian outfit Wolfsberger AC in January for €5.5m. His physical presence and rapid adaptation to Turkish football—helping Trabzonspor secure the Turkish Cup—have drawn sustained attention from English top-flight sides.

Fulham Bid Escalates Amid Premier League Interest

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has prioritized the signing of a central defender following the departure of Issa Diop.

Bid Progression: Fulham initially saw proposals rejected before increasing their package to €28m (€25m guaranteed plus €3m in performance-related add-ons).

Personal Terms: The player has agreed personal terms in principle on a multi-year deal with Fulham, expressing a clear desire to continue his career in the Premier League.

Trabzonspor Stance: Trabzonspor management remain steadfast in demanding a minimum fee of €30m to €35m. Any agreement structured above €30m would represent the largest player sale in the Turkish club’s history.

West Ham and Crystal Palace Monitoring Progress

While Fulham remain furthest along in concrete discussions, West Ham United and Crystal Palace have also registered interest in the defender. Both London clubs are monitoring negotiations closely should Fulham fail to reach Trabzonspor’s asking price.

With parallel negotiations ongoing for Samsunspor center-back Rick van Drongelen as a prospective replacement, Trabzonspor are prepared to sanction Nwaiwu’s departure once their valuation is met.