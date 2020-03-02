Fulham loanee Jean Michael Seri discusses his relationship with Galatasaray fans

Jean Michael Seri has expressed his delight upon winning over the hearts of Galatasaray fans this season.

The Ivory Coast international joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Fulham last summer.

Despite a slow start to the season, Seri has gone onto establish himself as a key member of manager Fatih Terim’s starting eleven.

The 28-year-old was the man of the match during Galatasaray’s win over bitter rivals Fenerbahce and Seri was on form once again on Sunday as the Lions comfortably defeated Genclerbirligi 3-0.

“I’m delighted. The messages and support I receive from our fans are incredible. I’m just happy that I have been able to show everybody the real Seri and that I’ve won over the fans’ hearts,” Seri told the daily Turkish newspaper Sabah.

“The first half of the season was difficult for me as I joined late and missed the pre-season camp.

“However, after getting back up to speed in January I feel great.”

Galatasaray have won every single game in 2020 and now sit joint top of the Turkish Super Lig alongside Trabzonspor.

The Lions have an option to sign Seri from Fulham for £18m. Galatasaray are back in action this weekend when they take on title rivals Sivasspor.

Seri has provided two assists and scored one goal in 17 Turkish Super Lig appearances for the Lions so far this season.

The 28-year-old has two years remaining on his contract with Fulham.