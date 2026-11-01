Fulham Prepare January Move for Trabzonspor Defender Chibuike Nwaiwu

Trabzonspor defender Chibuike Nwaiwu has emerged as a top January target for Premier League suitors,with Fulham actively preparing a formal approach for the 23-year-old center-back ahead of the mid-season transfer window, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Fulham are positioning themselves to test Trabzonspor’s resolve with an official opening bid once the window opens in January.

London rivals Crystal Palace are also keeping close tabs on the Nigerian international, having deployed scouts to track his progress and recent performances in the Süper Lig.

Nwaiwu’s rapid rise in Trabzon has made him an indispensable component of the Black Sea club’s defensive unit.

Known for his aerial dominance, tactical composure, and ability to play out from the back under pressure, the 23-year-old has caught the eye of European recruitment departments looking for athletic, high-ceiling central defenders.

The growing interest presents a familiar dilemma for the Trabzonspor board. While the club management are determined to preserve their core starting XI to maintain their domestic push for European qualification, a lucrative offer from the Premier League could force prospective negotiations when the window opens.

With both Fulham and Crystal Palace monitoring his situation closely, Nwaiwu is shaping up to be one of the central figures to watch in the Süper Lig transfer market this winter.