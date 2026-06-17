Fulham Targets Double Trabzonspor Raid with Bids Scheduled for Defensively Resilient Duo

West London outfit Fulham have launched an ambitious transfer pursuit targeting two of Trabzonspor’s standout defensive assets, aims to reinforce Marco Silva’s backline ahead of the 2026–27 Premier League campaign.

According to tracking data originally published by Turkish outlet Milliyet, the Cottagers have zeroed in on 23-year-old right-back Wagner Pina and 22-year-old central defender Chibuike Nwaiwu.

Initial Opening Proposal Reverted

The reports reveal that Fulham has already initiated contact with the Black Sea Storm, submitting an opening proposal valued at €10 million for Pina. However, Trabzonspor management strictly knocked back the initial offer, expressing a firm desire to hold onto the Portuguese-born fullback.

Undeterred by the initial rejection, Fulham executives are reportedly preparing a follow-up strategy. The London club is finalizing a comprehensive dual-approach that will include an improved bid for Pina alongside an opening package for his teammate Nwaiwu, which is expected to comfortably eclipse the €10 million threshold.

Emergence in the Turkish Super Lig

Both defenders have experienced a rapid rise in profile in Trabzon. Pina, a graduate of the youth setup at CD Tondela in Portugal, established himself as an indispensable asset this past term, clocking over 3,000 minutes of competitive first-team action.

Meanwhile, Nigerian-born Nwaiwu arrived at Trabzonspor earlier this calendar year following an 18-month developmental stint in Austria. The young center-back adjusted seamlessly to life in Turkey, logging 21 appearances and contributing three goals while displaying impressive physical maturity in the heart of the defense.

Rebuilding the Craven Cottage Defensive Core

Fulham’s multi-player defensive tracking comes as the club anticipates squad movement during the current summer window. Senior club officials are preparing for defensive turnover, especially with speculation mounting around Spanish center-back Jorge Cuenca, who has attracted substantial interest from Portuguese giants Benfica.

Additionally, with current right-back Timothy Castagne celebrating his 30th birthday, recruitment staff are actively prioritizing younger profiles to implement an aggressive succession plan. While alternative targets like Girona’s Arnau Martinez and Mariano Troilo have been thoroughly evaluated, the Trabzonspor duo has emerged as a premium double-target.

Completing the double swoop will require deep pockets and prolonged negotiations, as Trabzonspor’s baseline stance remains fiercely protective of both cornerstones as they construct their own championship-contending layout.