Furious Fenerbahçe Blast ‘Unfounded’ Rumours Linking Them with Chelsea Winger Jamie Gittens

Turkish powerhouses Fenerbahçe have issued a blistering official statement dismissing reports linking them with a move for Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens, accusing media outlets of trying to manipulate the club through “artificially created agendas.”

Speculation had mounted in recent days suggesting the Süper Lig title contenders were preparing an ambitious approach for the 22-year-old English wide player. However, Fenerbahçe moved swiftly to shut down the stories, taking the rare step of publicly condemning the transfer talk via an official statement on their website.

Fenerbahçe Slam ‘False Transfer Claims’

In an unusually firm response, the Yellow Canaries condemned attempts by external agents and media outlets to direct their recruitment strategy:

“Reports circulating in some media outlets today regarding our club’s interest in Chelsea FC player Jamie Gittens are completely unfounded and do not reflect the truth,” the club stated. “We once again clearly state that attempts to manipulate Fenerbahçe Sports Club through false transfer claims and artificially created agendas will have no effect. Fenerbahçe conducts its sporting structure, transfer policy, and future planning in accordance with its own strategy, needs, and established programs.”

The club added a direct plea to their supporters: “We respectfully request that our great Fenerbahçe fans disregard such unfounded news and continue their support for our teams only by considering the statements made through our club’s official channels. Our sole focus right now is our match against Gençlerbirliği in the first week of the Trendyol Super League.”

Gittens Focused on Chelsea Breakthrough

The strongly worded denial puts a definitive end to speculation that Gittens could leave Stamford Bridge before the transfer deadline.

The former Borussia Dortmund star, who signed a long-term contract with the West London side through 2032, endured an injury-disrupted debut season in England. However, the attacker recently confirmed he has fully overcome his hamstring difficulties and is determined to establish himself as a key contributor in the Premier League during the upcoming campaign.