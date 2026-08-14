Gabriel Martinelli Makes Transfer Decision as Galatasaray Launch £38m Bid for Arsenal Star

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has made his stance clear regarding his future at the Emirates Stadium, opting to remain focused on his career in North London despite a formal £38 million (€45 million) offer from Turkish champions Galatasaray according to The Guardian.

The 25-year-old Brazilian international has emerged as Galatasaray’s top target as the Süper Lig giants seek to bolster their attacking line ahead of their upcoming UEFA Champions League campaign.

However, reports indicate that Martinelli is reluctant to make a move to Istanbul at this stage of his career, preferring to stay in Premier League football or transition to one of Europe’s top-five domestic leagues should he eventually leave North London.

Arsenal Facing Contract Dilemma

Galatasaray’s opening bid has placed Arsenal’s decision-makers under pressure to decide whether to monetize the forward or hold firm.

The Offer: Galatasaray submitted an official proposal valued at €45 million (£38 million) for the former Ituano winger.

Arsenal’s Valuation: Reports suggest Arsenal value Martinelli closer to €50 million (£42.7 million) and are weighing options across European and Saudi Arabian markets.

Contract Situation: With Martinelli’s contract approaching its final phase, Arsenal face a choice between securing a substantial transfer fee this summer or risking diminished leverage in future transfer windows.

Tactical Rebuilding Under Arteta

Mikel Arteta’s squad overhaul has seen significant activity across the attacking ranks ahead of the new campaign, with Arsenal exploring additions on the left flank while evaluating potential outgoings.

Having contributed consistently across 278 total appearances for Arsenal—registering 62 goals and 36 assists since joining as a teenager—Martinelli remains a key figure within the squad hierarchy. While the temptation to reallocate capital remains an option for Arsenal’s sporting leadership, the player’s personal desire to continue competing at the highest level of European football makes an immediate transfer to the Süper Lig highly unlikely.