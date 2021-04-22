Galatasaray 1-1 Trabzonspor: Lions miss opportunity to close gap with Super Lig leaders

Galatasaray were held to a 1-1 draw against Trabzonspor at the Turk Telekom Arena in the Super Lig on Wednesday.

The Lions headed into the game knowing they could have closed the gap with league leaders Besiktas to four points.

Besiktas were held to a draw midweek giving fellow title challengers Fenerbahce and Galatasary the chance to tighten the points gap.

Galatasaray were unable to capitalize on Besiktas slipping up but it could have been even worse as Edgar Ie did give Trabzonspor the lead on 76 minutes.

It looked like Trabzonspor would win the game but Emre Akbaba managed to equalize in the sixth minute of additional time.

There are currently six points between Galatasaray and Besiktas, and three points separate the Lions with 2nd placed Fenerbahce.

Galatasaray will take on Antalyaspor away next in the league on Saturday.

Galatasaray 1 – 1 Trabzonspor

Stadium: Türk Telekom

Referee: Mete Kalkavan, Ceyhun Sesigüzel, Süleyman Özay

Galatasaray: Muslera, Şener Özbayraklı, Luyindama, Marcao, Saracchi, Taylan Antalyalı, Feghouli (min. 46 Halil Dervişoğlu), Gedson Fernandes (min. 54 Emre Akbaba), Emre Kılınç (min. 83 Arda Turan), Kerem Aktürkoğlu (min. 76 Oğulcan Çağlayan), Babel (min. 83 Ömer Bayram)

Trabzonspor: Uğurcan Çakır, Serkan Asan, Edgar Ie, Hugo, Marlon, Berat Özdemir, Baker, Djaniny (min. 89 Afobe), Bakasetas (min. 89 Kamil Ahmet Çörekçi), Nwakaeme (min. 77 Abdülkadir Ömür), Ekuban (min. 86 Flavio)

Goals: min. 76 Edgar Ie (Trabzonspor), min. 90+6 Emre Akbaba (Galatasaray)

Yellow Cards: min. 27 Edgar Ie, min. 60 Bakasetas, min. 65 Hugo (Trabzonspor), min. 56 Marcao (Galatasaray)