Galatasaray 1-2 Fenerbahce: Mesut Ozil scores in derby as Yellow Canaries come from behind to win

Fenerbahce came from behind to beat Galatasaray 2-1 in the Intercontinental derby at the Turk Telekom Arena in the Super Lig on Sunday.

It was Galatasaray who opened the scoring when Kerem Akturkoglu wrapped up an impressive attacking move.

Akturkoglu now has six goals and four assists in 23 appearances for Galatasaray in all competitions this season.

The Lions looked in control until Mesut Ozil found an equaliser.

The former Arsenal man ran 70 metres before slotting the ball past Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Ozil ended up scoring his most important goal for the Yellow Canaries since joining last January.

Fenerbahce looked in trouble after going down to 10 men when Tisserand was sent off for a second yellow card offence.

The Lions looked to have won the game when Mbaye Diagne scored late in the second half.

The goal was ruled out after a VAR check.

Then came the final twist. Miguel Crespo ended up scoring the winner in the fourth minute of additional time.

The victory moved the Yellow Canaries into 5th place on 23 points, seven behind leaders Trabzonspor.

Galatasaray 1 – 2 Fenerbahçe

Stadium: Nef

Referee: Halil Umut Meler, Mustafa Emre Eyisoy, İbrahim Çağlar Uyarcan

Galatasaray: Muslera, Yedlin, Nelsson, Marcao, Van Aanholt, Feghouli (min. 83 Mustafa Muhammed), Berkan Kutlu, Cicaldau, Morutan (min. 65 Diagne), Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Halil Dervişoğlu (min. 65 Taylan Antalyalı)

Fenerbahçe: Berke Özer, Ferdi Kadıoğlu, Tisserand, Min-jae, Novak, Sosa (min. 71 Crespo), Zajc, Mert Hakan Yandaş (min. 90+1 Serdar Aziz), Mesut Özil (min. 90+1 Rossi), İrfan Can Kahveci (min. 71 Osayi-Samuel), Berisha (min. 90+1 Serdar Dursun)

Goals: min. 16 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Galatasaray), min. 31 Mesut Özil, min. 90+4 Crespo (Fenerbahçe)

Red Cards: min. 83 Tisserand (Fenerbahçe), min. 90+6 Fatih Terim (Manager) (Galatasaray)

Yellow Cards: min. 35 Berke Özer & Mert Hakan Yandaş, Vitor Pereira (Manager), min. 90 İrfan Can Kahveci & Serdar Aziz (Fenerbahçe), min. 25 Berkan Kutlu, min. 35 Muslera & Marcao, min. 66 Nelsson, min. 90 Ömer Bayram (Galatasaray)