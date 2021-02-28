Galatasaray 2-0 Erzurumspor: Mostafa Mohamed Strikes Again

Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor 2-0 at the Turk Telekom Arena to extend their win streak to eight games in the Super Lig.

Mostafa Mohamed was on form again for the Lions scoring a brace for the Lions.

The Egypt international has now scored six goals in six games for the Yellow-Reds in all competitions.

All five league games he was featured in have ended in victories.

Mohamed is on loan from Zamalek but Galatasaray do have a buy option.

Fernando Muserla was also at his best for the reigning champions keeping another clean sheet.

Since Muslera returned he has been involved in eight league games ending in eight wins, keeping five clean sheets and conceding just three goals.

The victory saw the Lions move three points clear of Besiktas at the top of the league table – but the Black Eagles have a game in hand.

Fenerbahce meanwhile, are six points behind in third place but have the chance to close the gap to three points if they beat Trabzonspor tonight.