Galatasaray 2-1 Antalyaspor: Lions extend win streak to 9 games

Galatasaray beat Antalyaspor 2-1 at the Ali Sami Yen stadium to extend their win streak to nine games.

The Lions have now won nine back to back games in the league and have won their last 12 in all competitions.

The Yellow-Reds incredible run has seen them extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points over second placed Fenerbahce.

Mauro Icardi was in fine form for Galatasaray once again, opening the scoring on 49 minutes converting an assist from Kerem Akturkoglu.

Icardi now has six goals and four assists in seven starts in the league for Galatasaray this season and ended up being named man of the match tonight.

Luis Adriano did equalise for the visitors but Sherel Floranus ended up scoring an own goal on 59 minutes to gift Galatasaray all three points.

Galatasaray will end the week seven points clear of Fenerbahce if they lose to Umraniyespor on Monday.

The Yellow-Reds face Giresunspor next away from home on Saturday 28 January.