Galatasaray 2-1 Konyaspor: Lions move into first place in the Super Lig after winning third game in a row

Galatasaray moved into first place in the Super Lig, overtaking Konyaspor after beating them 2-1 at the NEF stadium on Friday.

The Lions got off to a brilliant start after Sacha Boey setup Sergio Oliveira in the first minute but Endri Cekici equalized on 15 minutes to level the scores with a stunning effort from range.

Transfer deadline day signing Mauro Icardo made his debut on 62 minutes replacing Bafetimbi Gomis.

Galatasaray were unable to break the deadlock until the 82nd minute and it was actually a Konyaspor player, Francisco Calvo who put the ball into his own net.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors when Ibrahim Sehic was sent off for a second yellow card offense on 89 minutes.

The victory was the Yellow-Reds third in a row in the league and it took them ahead of Konyaspor on 16 points.

However, Besiktas, Adana Demirspor and Fenerbahce could all join Galatasaray on the same points and Basaksehir could go three points clear if they win their games in hand.