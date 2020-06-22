Galatasaray 3-3 Gaziantep: Lions slip up again in crazy ending to Super Lig clash

Galatasaray were held to a 3-3 draw against Gaziantep at the Turk Telekom Arena on Sunday in the Super Lig.

The visitors opened the scoring when Djilobodji found the back of the net on 17 mins.

Radamel Falcao equalised for the Lions and Belhanda put the Lions ahead on 40 minutes.

Galatasaray had a set back on 55 minutes when Ahmet Calik was sent off.

Feghouli looked to have wrapped up all three points on 66 minutes after giving his side a two-goal lead.

The Yellow Reds were sailing towards a comfortable lead until Twumasi pulled one back on 78 minutes for the away side.

Then all chaos broke loose.

Deep into additional time Kayode scored but it was disallowed by VAR decision.

Galatasaray goalkeeper Okan Kocuk was penalised for time-wasting afterward which resulted in an indirect free-kick inside the penalty area being awarded to Gaziantep in the 15th minute of additional time.

Gaziantep ended up winning a penalty which Maxim converted with what was the final kick of the game.

Have you ever seen anything like this?! – Galatasaray concedes an indirect free-kick in the 13th(!!!) minute of stoppage time because of timewasting – From this position, they then conceded a penalty – Gaziantepspor score from the spot to make it 3-3 Only in Süper Lig 😍 pic.twitter.com/3UIL87oYFV — The Premier League is BACK on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 21, 2020

Galatasaray have now dropped points in their first two games back from the coronavirus disruptions.

The draw saw the Lions fall eight points behind league leaders Basaksehir.

Galatasaray 3 – 3 Gaziantep FK

Stadium: Türk Telekom

Referee: Alper Ulusoy, İsmail Şencan, Mustafa Sönmez

Galatasaray: Okan Kocuk, Mariano (min. 81 Linnes), Ahmet Çalık, Lemina, Saracchi, Seri, Belhanda (min. 72 Selçuk İnan), Emre Akbaba (min. 59 Taylan Antalyalı), Feghouli (min. 80 Jimmy Durmaz), Onyekuru, Falcao (min. 80 Sekidika)

Gaziantep FK: Günay Güvenç, Mehmet Erdem Uğurlu (min. 62 Diarra, min. 79 Furkan Soyalp), Tosca, Djilobodji, Kana Bıyık (min. 79 Kubilay Aktaş), Oğuz Ceylan, Jefferson (min. 67 Muhammet Demir), Güray Vural (min. 62 Twumasi), Maxim, Kenan Özer, Kayode

Goals: min. 17 Djilobodji, min. 78 Twumasi, min. 90+15 Maxim (Penalty) (Gaziantep FK), min. 36 Falcao, min. 40 Belhanda, min. 66 Feghouli (Galatasaray)

Yellow Cards: min. 45+2 Mariano, min. 51 Belhanda, min. 63 Saracchi, min. 90+1 Okan Kocuk, min. 90+10 Ömer Bayram, Onyekuru (Galatasaray), min. 51 Kenan Özer, min. 90+6 Sumudica (Manager) (Gaziantep FK)

Red Cards: Dk. 55 Ahmet Çalık (Galatasaray)