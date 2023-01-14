Galatasaray 4-0 Hatayspor: Lions win 8th game in a row

Galatasaray crushed Hatayspor 4-0 at the NEF Stadium in the Super Lig on Friday to win their eighth succesive game.

The Yellow-Reds have now won their last eight league games and 10 in all competitions.

The victory took Galatasaray seven points clear of second placed Fenerbahce but they do have a game in hand.

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk started a strong side with Mauro Icardi, Lucas Torreira and Juan Mata all starting.

Kerem Akturkoglu put his side ahead on nine minutes after being setup by Icardi.

Juan Mata scored a brace before half-time to give the home side a three goal lead going into the interval.

Mata started his first game of 2023 and was the star of the show being awarded the man of the match.

Bafetimbi Gomis came off the bench to score his sides fourth and final goal on 77 minutes to wrap up the victory.

Gomis now has eight goals this season, netting four in his last four games.

Galatasaray face Alanyaspor next in the Turkish Cup before taking on Antalyaspor at home in the league next weekend.