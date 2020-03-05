Galatasaray ace Radamel Falcao linked with summer transfer to River Plate

Galatasaray striker Radamel Falcao has been linked with a move back to his former club River Plate.

According to the daily Turkish paper Fanatik, River Plate are preparing a summer bid for the Colombia international.

Per the source, River Plate are looking to bolster their chances of winning the Copa Libertadores by signing Falcao.

READ: Radamel Falcao has scored 7 times in last 6 games for Galatasaray, averaging a goal every 95 mins in the Super Lig

The 34-year-old joined Galatasaray from Monaco at the beginning of the season and has a little over two years remaining on his contract with the Lions.

River Plate will have to match Falcao’s €5m per season wages as well agree on a transfer fee with Galatasaray.

Falcao has been in impressive form for Galatasaray lately and scored during the Intercontinental Derby win over biter rivals Fenerbahce.

Galatasaray are back in action this weekend when they take on title rivals Sivasspor.

Radamel Falcao has scored eight goals in 12 Turkish Super Lig appearances for Galatasaray so far this season.