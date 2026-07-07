Galatasaray Advance Pursuits for Manchester City Attacker Omar Marmoush But Face Competition

Defending Trendyol Süper Lig champions Galatasaray are pushing heavily to secure a high-profile transfer coup, launching fresh negotiations for Manchester City’s versatile forward Omar Marmoush.

According to report details from Turkish sports daily Fotomaç, the Istanbul giants have placed the Egyptian international at the center of their attacking rebuild plans for the upcoming campaign.

Galatasaray had previously explored a move for the 27-year-old attacker during the winter window but failed to lock down a deal. Now, with manager Okan Buruk prioritizing dynamic frontline reinforcement to potentially fill the void left by Mauro Icardi, the club’s board has officially re-opened channels with the English champions.

The Proposed Loan Formula

Because Manchester City holds significant commercial leverage and intends to protect their initial investment, Galatasaray is structuring a specific tiered loan proposal to navigate Financial Fair Play limitations:

The Initial Step: Galatasaray is preparing an official season-long loan bid to minimize immediate financial exposure.

The Purchase Clause: The Turkish heavyweights plan to integrate a non-mandatory purchase option into the contract, allowing them to assess the player’s performance before committing to a long-term buy.

The Wage Agreement: The club is reportedly willing to extend a substantial wage package to help meet the player’s significant current salary.

High Stakes and English Competition

Securing the versatile Egyptian—who can play across both wings, as a secondary striker, or a central number nine—will face significant friction from the English Premier League.

North London side Tottenham Hotspur, under the guidance of manager Roberto De Zerbi, has reportedly established strong interest in Marmoush and is preparing a formal bid. Furthermore, City executives have set an imposing baseline price tag in the region of €60 million (£51 million) for an outright permanent transfer, complicating a simple loan pathway for the Turkish champions.

Crucial Factors: İlkay and the World Cup

Despite the fierce financial competition from the Premier League, Galatasaray possesses unique internal leverage. The club plans to utilize veteran midfielder İlkay Gündoğan—who shared the pitch with Marmoush at the Etihad Stadium—to help pitch the project and convince his former teammate to make the move to Turkey.

Marmoush is currently representing the Egypt National Team through their high-stakes FIFA World Cup campaign in North America, recently logging 105 minutes during Egypt’s dramatic penalty shootout victory over Australia in the Round of 32. He is expected to hold decisive talks regarding his domestic future immediately upon concluding his international tournament run.