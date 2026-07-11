Galatasaray Agree Personal Terms for Burnley Midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, Agent Due in Istanbul

Galatasaray have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with Burnley midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, signalling a significant step towards securing the French talent’s services.
The Turkish champions are understood to be nearing the conclusion of negotiations with Premier League side Burnley regarding a transfer fee.
Agent Set to Finalise Deal
Ugochukwu’s agent is expected to travel to Istanbul in the coming days to finalise the potential transfer, sources have told Turkish-Football.
This development suggests that discussions between the two clubs are progressing positively and a resolution could be imminent.
The 20-year-old French defensive midfielder has been a target for the Sarı-Kırmızılılar as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season and their European commitments.
Ugochukwu’s Profile and Potential Impact
- Lesley Ugochukwu began his career at Rennes, making 60 senior appearances before moving to Burnley in August 2023.
- He primarily operates as a defensive midfielder, known for his ball-winning abilities and physical presence.
- Should the transfer be completed, he is expected to provide significant depth and quality to Galatasaray’s midfield, offering a robust option in the centre of the park.
- The move aligns with Galatasaray’s strategy to strengthen their squad with young, promising talent capable of making an immediate impact.