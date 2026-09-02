Galatasaray Announce €10 Million Deal to Sign Turkish Striker Deniz Gül from Porto

Galatasaray have formally announced the signing of Turkish international forward Deniz Gül from Portuguese club FC Porto, releasing the full financial breakdown to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

The 22-year-old striker landed in Istanbul via private jet, where he was greeted by supporters and club officials before passing his medical and completing contract formalities.

Official Transfer Terms & KAP Disclosure

According to the official club statement and KAP filing:

Transfer Fee: Galatasaray will pay FC Porto a fixed transfer fee of €10,000,000 .

Sell-On Clause: Porto will retain a 10% share of profit from any future transfer.

Contract Length: A 5-year contract binding the striker to the Lions through the 2030–31 season.

Salary: Gül will earn a guaranteed net annual salary of €1.5 million per season.

“My Childhood Dream Has Come True”

Speaking to Galatasaray’s official media channels after placing pen to paper, an emotional Gül expressed his joy at fulfilling a lifelong dream:

“My childhood dream came true today,” Gül stated. “We achieved it and I am so happy. I want to thank the fans who gave me a incredible welcome at the airport. I can’t wait to see them inside the stadium.”

Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek highlighted the emotional connection, revealing that Gül’s family shared a photo of the striker at RAMS Park as a child back in 2013: