Galatasaray Announce Squad for Sporting CP Clash as Four Key Players Miss Out Through Injury

Galatasaray have officially announced their traveling squad for Wednesday evening’s UEFA Champions League main phase opener against Sporting CP at the Estádio José Alvalade.

Head coach Okan Buruk has named a 21-man travelling party for the flight to Lisbon, though the Yellow-Reds will have to navigate their European curtain-raiser without several regular starters due to fitness issues.

Injury Blows Force Buruk Into Reshuffle

Star Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen headlines the list of absentees after suffering a groin strain during domestic action last week. Midfielder Mario Lemina (muscle tear) and defensive loan signing Wilfried Singo have also been ruled out of the trip through injury alongside backup goalkeeper Günay Güvenç.

In their absence, summer acquisition Deniz Gül and Turkish international Barış Alper Yılmaz are expected to take on increased attacking responsibilities alongside marquee stars Rafael Leão and Leroy Sané.

Official Galatasaray Traveling Squad: