Galatasaray Assessing Cost of Ambitious Deal for Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister

Galatasaray have registered an interest in Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and are currently assessing the overall financial parameters required to pull off a deal.

According to a report from Yeni Asir, the Turkish champions have made preliminary inquiries through intermediaries to determine Liverpool’s valuation and evaluate whether the 27-year-old Argentine World Cup winner’s wage expectations fit within their transfer budget.

Key Transfer Takeaways

Initial Enquiries: Galatasaray officials are exploring the feasibility of a deal as they look to add elite quality to their midfield before the transfer deadline.

Okan Buruk’s Priority: Head coach Okan Buruk has prioritized securing a high-volume, dynamic playmaker capable of dictating tempo in both the Trendyol Süper Lig and the UEFA Champions League.

Complex Negotiations: With Mac Allister serving as a vital component of Liverpool’s central setup, the Reds are under no pressure to sell, meaning any potential breakthrough would require a significant financial proposal from Istanbul.

Midfield Reconstruction at RAMS Park

Galatasaray have been aggressive in the summer market, seeking top-tier talent from the Premier League to bolster their campaign. Adding an established international of Mac Allister’s pedigree would mark a statement signing as the Black and Yellows prepare for another defense of their domestic title alongside their European push.

While formal negotiations between the clubs are yet to open, Galatasaray are actively evaluating whether to formalize their interest with an official approach.