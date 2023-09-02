Galatasaray Back in Talks With Man United Over Midfielder After Having £1m Offer Rejected

Galatasaray are still in talks with Manchester United about a possible transfer for Donny van de Beek according to the Daily Mail.

The Turkish club made an initial offer of £1 million to loan the midfielder, but this was rejected by United.

Van de Beek is looking to leave Old Trafford after failing to break into the first team under Erik ten Hag. He has played just 41 league games since joining United from Ajax in 2020.

Galatasaray are not the only club interested in Van de Beek. French side Lorient and his old club Ajax have also been linked with a move for the midfielder.

The Lions do however, have an advantage in being able to offer Champions League football and have until 15 September to complete the move as the Super Lig transfer window runs longer than most major leagues in Europe.

It is still unclear whether Van de Beek will be able to leave United before the transfer window closes.

However, Galatasaray are hopeful that they can reach an agreement with the club to bring him to Turkey.

The Lions are keen on strengthening the squad ahead of the Champions League group stage and if the midfielder does end up joining he could end up facing United as the two teams are both in Group A.