Galatasaray Beat Samsunspor 3-2 in Thrilling Match



Galatasaray maintained their lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig with a 3-2 victory over Samsunspor in Istanbul.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen was the star of the show, scoring two crucial goals. His impressive performance, along with contributions from Michy Batshuayi and Yunus Akgün, secured the win for Galatasaray.

The Nigeria international has been in red hot form for the Lions and now has eight goals and four assists in nine appearances for Galatasaray in all competitions since joining from Napoli.

Osimhen has five goals and one assist in his last three games and was awarded man of the match in the win over Samsunspor.

Despite a late comeback attempt from Samsunspor, Galatasaray held on to the lead and extended their winning streak. The victory further solidified their position at the top of the league table.

Osimhen’s goalscoring form has been instrumental in Galatasaray’s success this season. His ability to find the net and create opportunities for his teammates has made him a key player for the club.

The Lions will head into the international break five points ahead of Fenerbahce at the top of the table and in third place in the Europa League table just two points behind leaders Lazio.