Galatasaray, Besiktas & Fenerbahce could all lift Super Lig tonight

Galatasaray, Besiktas and Fenerbahce could all lift the Super Lig title heading into the final game of the season.

Besiktas are currently first on goal difference ahead of Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce meanwhile, are third but just two points behind their Istanbul rivals.

All three sides have a shot of lifting the league title.

Besiktas face Goztepe away. All the Black Eagles have to do is win and more than likely they will be crowned champions.

Pretty simple right? well… not really. Besiktas have lost their last two games. The Black Eagles look jittery. On paper they will be favorites but they are showing sides of a team imploding.

Head coach Sergen Yalcin will need to calm his players down and get them to focus.

Galatasaray meanwhile, have really moved through the gears over recent weeks winning their last five games, including a victory over Besiktas.

The Lions are in red hot form and could win the league title even if Besiktas win. But they will have to overtake the Black Whites on goal difference – they are currently plus two goals behind.

I do not see Malatyaspor putting up much of a challenge against this Galatasaray side.

Fenerbahce face the toughest task. They have to beat Kayserispor away and hope Galatasaray and Besiktas both lose.

To make matters worse they have not exactly been in red hot form.

Still, the Yellow Canaries do have an outside chance.