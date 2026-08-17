Galatasaray Block Arsenal Pursuit as President Vows Victor Osimhen Is Not for Sale

Galatasaray president Dursun Özbek has issued a firm hands-off warning to Arsenal, declaring behind closed doors that star striker Victor Osimhen will not be sold under any circumstances this summer.

The Gunners have turned their attention toward the 27-year-old Nigerian international as manager Mikel Arteta seeks to bolster his attacking line. Hopes of landing Atletico Madrid forward Julián Alvarez continue to fade, but Arsenal’s alternative pursuit faces an equally formidable obstacle following strict instructions from Galatasaray’s hierarchy.

Özbek’s Stance Behind Closed Doors

Reports out of Turkey indicate that Özbek addressed colleagues regarding the ongoing interest from North London, taking a uncompromising stance on the forward’s future:

“I will not say ‘yes’ to any transaction that will harm Galatasaray or not benefit Galatasaray,” Özbek reportedly stated to club insiders. “What I said about Barış Alper Yılmaz, I am now saying even more strongly about Osimhen. No matter how much the price is, I am not selling Osimhen.”

The stance follows Galatasaray’s previous refusal of a massive £111 million offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal earlier in the window, underscoring the Istanbul club’s commitment to retaining their star forward.

Prolific Form Drives Demand

Osimhen catapulted Galatasaray to domestic title success last term, scoring 22 goals across all competitions. He picked up where he left off on the opening weekend of the new Süper Lig campaign, netting a brace—including a stoppage-time equalizer—to salvage a point against Çorum FK.

Addressing the speculation surrounding his future following the match, Osimhen remained focused on his current responsibilities:

“There are always rumours in transfer seasons. I will take care of my business,” Osimhen said. “I am focused on my job, then we will see and think further.”

With French outlets suggesting a minimum entry bid of £58 million (€70m) would be required just to open formal negotiations, Arsenal face an uphill battle to convince Galatasaray to alter their position before the summer transfer deadline closes.