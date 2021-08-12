Galatasaray book place in Europa League playoff round after beating St Johnstone

Galatasaray beat St Johnstone 4-2 in the Europa League Third Qualifying Round second leg tie on Thursday at the McDiarmid Park stadium.

The Yellow-Reds ended up going through 5-3 on aggregate as a result of the second leg tie.

The Lions took an early lead when Mbaye Diagne found the back of the net on 29 minutes but Chris Kane forced an equaliser minutes later to level the scores heading into the half time break.

Kerem Akturkoglu put on an impressive display in the second half scoring on 64 minutes and setting up Feghouli just six minutes later for his second assist on the night.

Emre Kilinc put the game beyond reach in the second minute of additional time but Michael O’Halloran scored a consolation goal just a minute later.

The defeat consigned St Johnstone to the Europa Conference League where they will face either LASK of Austria or Vojvodina of Serbia.

Galatasaray meanwhile will take on Randers in the Europa League playoff stage for a chance to book a place in the group stage.

The Lions kick off their league campaign against Giresunspor on Monday 16 August.