Galatasaray’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday night has lifted the Turkish champions’ guaranteed UEFA Champions League earnings to €24.92 million before television and coefficient distributions, according to figures reported by Turkish outlet Fanatik.

Okan Buruk’s side claimed their third win in five matches in the 2026/27 Champions League league phase through substitute Deniz Gül’s 77th-minute header at RAMS Park.

Having qualified directly for the league phase by winning a fourth consecutive Süper Lig title last season, Galatasaray banked a baseline participation fee of €18.62 million from UEFA.

Each league-phase victory carries a €2.1 million performance bonus. Tuesday’s result against Premier League opposition—following two earlier wins in the competition—took Galatasaray’s match-win revenue to €6.3 million, bringing their combined participation and results total to €24.92 million.

Galatasaray’s 2026/27 Champions League Earnings Breakdown

League-Phase Participation Fee: €18.62 million

Match Win Bonuses (3 wins at €2.1m each): €6.30 million

Total Earned to Date (excl. value pillar): €24.92 million

Top-24 Finish Bonus (Knockout Play-Offs): +€1.00 million

Top-8 Finish Bonus (Direct Round of 16 Qualification): +€11.00 million

Further financial incentives remain available across the final three league-phase fixtures. Finishing inside the top 24 to secure a knockout play-off place is worth an additional €1 million, while breaking into the top eight for automatic entry into the round of 16 would add €11 million to the club’s coffers.

Galatasaray sit on nine points from five Champions League outings and return to domestic action on Monday when they travel across Istanbul to face Beşiktaş in the Süper Lig derby at Tüpraş Stadium, before resuming their European campaign away to AEK Athens on December 8.