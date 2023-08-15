Galatasaray Boss Confirms Aston Villa Offer, Midfielder to Travel to England For Medical

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has confirmed Aston Villa have made an offer for Nicolò Zaniolo.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the Champions League qualifier against Olimpija Ljubljana, when asked about the reported offer from Aston Villa he said: “Nicolo is one of several players who we have received an offer for. If the terms are right for the club he will go. I am focused on the task at hand and more concerned about the players staying than the ones going.”

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Galatasaray on loan with an option to buy.

The Hurriyet newspaper report that Aston Villa will pay a €5m loan fee for Zaniolo and will have an option to buy for €27m which could become an obligation to buy depending on if the clauses in the contract are reached.

The Italian midfielder will travel to England on Wednesday to undergo a medical and complete the transfer.

Zaniolo is a versatile player who can play as a winger, attacking midfielder, or even as a second striker. He is known for his dribbling skills and his ability to create chances for his teammates.

The 24-year-old will be a valuable addition to Villa’s squad, and he will be hoping to help the club challenge for European qualification this season.

Zaniolo’s move to Villa reunites him with sporting director Monchi, who signed him for Roma from Inter Milan in 2018.

The Italy international had a successful spell at Roma, but he was hampered by injuries in recent seasons.

He will be hoping to stay fit at Villa and to rediscover his best form. He will be a key player for the club if he can do so.