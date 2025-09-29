Galatasaray Boss Gives Osimhen Injury Update Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Osimhen Facing Late Fitness Test Ahead of Galatasaray’s Clash with Liverpool

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has confirmed that star striker Victor Osimhen will undergo a crucial late fitness test today to determine his availability for Tuesday’s highly anticipated Champions League match against Liverpool.

Osimhen’s potential inclusion would be a significant boost for the Turkish champions, who are looking to bounce back from a humiliating 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in their Champions League opener, a match the forward missed due to injury.

Uncertainty Over Ankle Injury

The 26-year-old Nigerian international’s fitness remains a major question mark. Osimhen has only played ten minutes of club football since sustaining an ankle injury on September 6 while representing Nigeria in a World Cup qualifier against Rwanda.

While the former African Footballer of the Year has resumed training with the squad in recent days, the coaching staff will make a final decision just hours before the match.

“Victor continued training. We will see how he was in the last training session today,” Buruk was quoted as saying by Turkish-Football. “It is positive that he played 10 minutes in the last match and continued training. We will look at his condition today and make a decision.”

A Crucial Attacking Threat

Osimhen is widely regarded as Galatasaray’s key attacking threat. Before picking up his injury on international duty, the prolific striker had scored in back-to-back starts in the Super Lig, underscoring his immediate value to the squad.

His return would substantially strengthen Galatasaray’s chances of securing a result against Arne Slot’s six-time European champions at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, especially following the heavy defeat suffered without him on matchday one.