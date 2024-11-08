Galatasaray Boss Reacts to Tottenham Victory – ‘We do our Talking on the Field’

Galatasaray’s 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League has been hailed as a significant moment for Turkish football.

The Lions beat the Premier League side in the Europa League match day 4 game in impressive fashion making a statement on the field.

The Turkish side dominated the match, with Victor Osimhen scoring two goals and Yunus Akgün netting the opener. Tottenham managed to pull two goals back but couldn’t complete a comeback.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk praised his team’s performance, highlighting their tactical approach and strong team spirit. He emphasized the importance of the victory for Turkish football, showcasing the league’s growing strength.

“Tonight, we didn’t just play for Galatasaray; we played for Turkish football,” Buruk said after the game.

“We showed exactly what a Turkish team can do to a Premier League side. It’s time we do our talking on the field — not off it.

“This was one of the most dominant performances Turkish football has seen against an English club. We forced Tottenham into mistakes they rarely make.

Additionally, Buruk claimed that Galatasaray could have scored eight goals and praised Nigeria international Osimhen who now has six goals and four assists in eight games for the Yellow Reds.

The win has generated excitement and optimism among Turkish football fans, as it demonstrates the potential of Turkish clubs to compete with top European teams.

“He gave everything despite being tired, and it paid off spectacularly. We could have scored 7 or 8 goals if we had converted all our chances,” he added.

“The fans and the players worked together as one. We created chances, applied pressure, and showed what the quality of the Turkish league truly is. This wasn’t just a game; it was a reminder of what our teams are capable of.”

Galatasaray are currently third in the Europa League on 10 points, just two points behind leaders Lazio who have won all four games played.