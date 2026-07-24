Galatasaray Capitalize on Man United Contract Standoff to Pursue Bruno Fernandes

Galatasaray have launched a high-profile move to sign Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, aiming to take advantage of stalled extension negotiations between the Portuguese international and the English club, according to reporting from Fanatik.

Contract Negotiations Hit Impasse

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder has re-emerged as a primary target across the European market after initial contract talks with Manchester United encountered friction. United officials reportedly requested a wage reduction in light of the player’s age bracket, a proposal rejected by Fernandes’ representatives, who maintain that his elite output warrants an improved or at least equal compensation package.

Galatasaray leadership, acting on the tactical requirements outlined by head coach Okan Buruk, has monitored the situation closely and is now moving aggressively to exploit the contract uncertainty.

Record-Breaking Financial Package

To secure the playmaker ahead of competing continental clubs, Galatasaray are assembling an unprecedented financial proposal designed to test Manchester United’s resolve and persuade the player: