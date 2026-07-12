Galatasaray Close in on Transfer for Burnley Midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu

Turkish Süper Lig champions Galatasaray are on the verge of completing a significant transfer coup with an agreement in principle secured for Burnley midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Istanbul giants are close to finalizing the details on a structured deal after a total breakthrough in negotiations with the English side.

Romano wrote on X: “Here we go, confirmed: Lesley Ugochukwu will sign his contract at Galatasaray shortly.

Deal worth under €30m package from Burnley for the midfielder.”

The 22-year-old French midfielder has already given the green light to the move, having completely settled personal terms with the Rams Park board.

Details of the Total Package Revealed

The operation has advanced rapidly through its final stages, with the clubs settling on a structured package that allows Galatasaray to inject physical presence into their engine room while managing long-term financial risks.

The agreement is structured as an initial loan move carrying a €2 million temporary fee. The deal features a buy option clause worth approximately €25 million to €26 million, which will automatically transform into a mandatory obligation to buy under certain appearance-based milestones and performance conditions. The total value of the entire package is reported to be slightly below the €30 million mark.

Representative En Route for Final Sign-Off

With an agreement in principle firmly locked in between Galatasaray and Burnley, the final administrative paperwork is being fast-tracked. Further indicating the imminent nature of the transfer, Ugochukwu’s representative is traveling directly to Istanbul with the express purpose of putting the final touches on the contracts and overseeing the formal sign-off.

The former Rennes product is eager to test himself under Okan Buruk and lock down consistent minutes, adding a towering, combative profile to the Turkish champion’s defensive unit. Barring any late hitches during medical examinations in the Turkish metropolis, an official “here we go” confirmation is expected in the coming days as Galatasaray finalize their roster adjustments ahead of their upcoming European campaign.