Galatasaray Closing in on PSG Striker Mauro Icardi For Just €10m

Mauro Icardi, who struggled for form and playing time at Paris Saint-Germain in recent seasons, is close to joining Galatasaray permanently.

The Turkish champions are reportedly close to agreeing a deal worth €10m with PSG for the Argentine striker according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano tweeted the following regarding Galatasaray’s interest.

Mauro Icardi’s transfer to Galatasaray will be completed and signed next week — on €10m fee. 🟡🔴🇹🇷 Deal valid until June 2026 as PSG are preparing documents with Gala. Here we go, confirmed. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/BIrsxswzW8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2023

Icardi, 29, had a successful loan spell with Galatasaray last season, scoring 23 goals in all competitions. He helped the club win the Turkish Super Lig title.

The forward’s PSG contract was due to expire at the end of next season, but he is now set to remain in Istanbul for the long term.

Icardi joined PSG from Inter Milan in 2019 for €50m. He scored 20 goals in his first season at the club, but his form declined in the following two seasons.

The arrival of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Neymar in 2021 further limited Icardi’s opportunities at PSG. He made only 15 appearances in Ligue 1 last season.

Galatasaray are hoping that Icardi can continue his good form in Turkey and help them challenge for more trophies in the coming seasons.